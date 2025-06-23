The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's one year old almost breaks MVP trophy celebrating NBA title

The NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP, and now NBA champion had an adorable moment with his son until it almost turned into a hilarious disaster.

Matthew Graham

In this story:

It's all fun and games until your one-year-old son almost breaks the NBA Finals MVP trophy.

After the NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP, and now NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nonchalantly celebrated winning the Oklahoma City Thunder's first title with his teammates (no it's not the second one given the Seattle Supersonics deserve their own history), SGA posed for some official studio photos with his wife, Hailey Summers, and their one-year-old son Ares.

Taking some adorable photos together, Ares almost broke his dad's NBA Finals MVP Award trophy, now called the Bill Russell Trophy. And it should come as no surprise as Ares has had a tendency to live his best toddler life throughout the NBA playoffs.

Ares Gilgeous-Alexander
NBA/Instagram

Luckily the trophy teetered, but mama intervened just in time to save the precious hardware.

Ares Gilgeous-Alexander, Hailey Summers
NBA/Instagram

It was a remarkable season for SGA, who won the rare triple-crown of prestigious NBA awards - the regular season NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP, and the the scoring title, accomplishing that feat for the first time since Shaquille O'Neal did it for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000, also joining the likes of Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Mom and dad did get to pose for some photos while Ares stole the show.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hailey Summers, Ares Gilgeous-Alexander
NBA/Instagram

Luckily for the triple-crown winner, his wife Hailey had the block of the night by saving the NBA MVP Finals trophy.

