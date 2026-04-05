Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Announces Engagement To Derek Green With Proposal Pic

Chiefs Kingdom is about to add another royal member after Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt announced her engagement to boyfriend Derek Green.

The 27-year-old Gracie is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and a former Miss Kansas. She’s always a hit on game days like her head-turning gold dress during the Super Bowl in 2025.

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Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt, before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Green, who is the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green, who played for the Chiefs, and Gracie announced they are together in photos at Arrowhead Stadium.

They’ve since been seen all over together from vacations to the White House.

The proposal

Now, Green proposed and she said yes. She wrote on her Instagram post showing the special moment, “It was always you 💍❤️ “‘And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.’” Romans”

Her sister Ava Hunt replied, “SO HAPPY!!”

The ring is massive

If you scroll through, you can see the giant ring Green gave her.

No doubt it will be a grand wedding based on the way the Hunt family flaunts their billionaire lifestyle with private planes, yachts, luxury vacations, dinners, and clothes.

Congrats to Gracie Hunt and Derek Green.