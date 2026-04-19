Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt’s Million-Dollar Engagement Party Had Crazy Sports Details

Gracie Hunt’s engagement party was just a preview for what no doubt will be a wedding where no expenses are spared and will be something out of a fairy tale movie. The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress posted a behind-the-scenes look at her $1 million engagement party that had crazy sports details.

The 27-year-old Gracie is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and a former Miss Kansas. She’s always a hit on game days like her head-turning gold dress during the Super Bowl in 2025.

She’s now engaged to Derek Green, who is the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green.

The couple first announced they are together in photos at Arrowhead Stadium in early 2025. They’ve since been seen all over together from vacations to the White House.

Gracie shared the epic proposal and wrote, “It was always you 💍❤️ ‘And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.’ Romans.”

She’d later flex her giant engagement ring.

Gracie’s engagement party was a championship-worthy event

Now, she’s flaunting a look behind-the-scenes of her luxury engagement party that featured 40 sports trophies including the Lombardi Trophies (NFL), the Larry O’Brien Trophy (NBA), the FIFA World Cup Trophy (soccer), and the World Series Trophy (baseball). The details of the event like the flowers are also quite striking. Take a look:

Insane: Chiefs owner Gracie Hunt posted a behind-the-scenes look at her million-dollar engagement party.



The Hunts brought the FIFA World Cup Trophy, Lombardi Trophies, Larry O’Brien Trophy, Stanley Cup, and the World Series Trophy to the party.



40 trophies in total.



🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/K3ku4QSzDF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 19, 2026

There’s no indication when the wedding will take place, but it will certainly exude luxury.

Gracie and Trent will also likely be attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding this summer.