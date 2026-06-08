Chloe Kim Responds to Critics Over Myles Garrett's Rams Trade

Myles Garrett is a member of the Los Angeles Rams following a blockbuster trade that sent him from the Cleveland Browns to sunny L.A.

While Garrett will add a welcome boost to the Rams' defense, some skeptics think the real reason for the trade has to do with his girlfriend, Chloe Kim.

The two-time Olympic snowboard gold medalist lives in Los Angeles, and now the two are in the same city together. That's made some NFL fans think she orchestrated the move to get Garrett closer to her.

So, is there any truth to the rumor? Kim is speaking out about her involvement with the trade.

Chloe Kim Denies Having Anything to Do With Myles Garrett Trade

After the chatter, the Olympian took to TikTok to poke fun at the idea that she somehow influenced the trade.

She wrote in the video: "What I said in my big NFL meetings to orchestrate this entire trade with all the power I apparently hold because I snowboard sometimes and have cute medals."

Kim was talking about the viral meme, "What would happen if you just called Taylor up?" which came from Taylor Swift and Kanye West's beef.

It first appeared in a 2016 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," where Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner urges her to make a phone call to Swift to make the relationship right.

In the caption of the video, Kim added: "I've been giggling at these rumors the last couple of days because you guys are giving me TOO MUCH CREDIT. I found out right before it was publicized and was planning to show up and support him wherever he ended up."

She added that she "genuinely can't believe this is happening and am so excited to show him around my city. Go Rams!"

Myles Garrett is Already Fitting in Around Los Angeles

Garrett is already being accepted in Los Angeles. On Saturday, Garrett took the field at Dodger Stadium to throw out the first pitch, and he was wearing a Kobe Bryant Lakers shirt for the occasion.

Kim was there and appeared in a video clip the Rams shared on the team's official X account on Saturday. Garrett nailed a strike at the top of the mound for his first pitch.

Garrett's trade to the Rams became official on June 1. In the deal, Los Angeles traded edge-rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick to Cleveland.