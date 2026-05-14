Christian Pulisic Sets Record Straight on Ex-GF Alexa Melton Breakup Before World Cup

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup now less than two months away, a ton of attention will be on the USA Men's National Soccer Team to see whether they can make a deep run in the tournament, especially because they'll get to play on their home soil.

If Team USA is going to have a chance at beating the world's best teams and players, they're going to need 27-year-old star forward Christian Pulisic to perform up to his capabilities. And for him to do so, the hope would be that his complete focus is on what's happening on the pitch.

United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) | Scott Coleman-Imagn Images

This is why fans were concerned to see that Pulisic has broken up with his girlfriend, Alexa Melton, who used to play golf at USC. The couple had been together last summer, but it became clear they had gone their separate ways when Melton made an Instagram post on April 7.

While the post itself was innocent enough, one fan commented, "This generational fumble will be studied for years to come🔥".

Melton then replied to this comment, writing, "mans was on raya before it even ended... how many likes to post his raya profile".

New Pulisic slander just dropped! 🔥



My boy was too busy on Raya instead of worrying about USMNT 😩🥀 pic.twitter.com/fLFC05YYN0 — Gregg Beerholder 🍺 (@MLShater) April 7, 2026

Melton's comment seemed to stem from a viral post of Pulisic's profile on Raya, a celebrity dating app. However, she didn't seem to notice that the post was clearly outdated, as Pulisic was 25 years old on the profile (he's now 27).

And Melton apologized for this mistake in an April 9 Instagram story, writing, “I’ve made some comments on a private matter and it’s been taken out of context. I received false info. He is not a cheater. Any narrative beyond that is not mine. Out of respect for Christian’s and my privacy, I will not speak further regarding this matter."

Christian Pulisic Shares Final Word on Ex-Girlfriend Alexa Melton After Breakup

Despite this misunderstanding, it doesn't appear that Pulisic has any ill will towards Melton. This was shown with comments he made about the relationship during a May 7 interview with Time's Sean Gregory.

“I only look at her in the most positive way. She was a lot of fun, and she supported me in every way. She wanted to push me to enjoy my life a little bit more and do things with her and do things just in general. And I was grateful for that," Pulisic was quoted as saying in the article.

Gregory then wrote that Pulisic, "declines to go any deeper on the source of the split."

At least now Pulisic can focus fully on soccer as the biggest tournament of his life looms.