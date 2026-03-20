Chuck Norris’ Son Dakota Shares Emotional Tribute After Father's Death

The martial arts community received upsetting news on the morning of March 20, which came from a post from Chuck Norris' Instagram account.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," the post wrote.

Chuck Norris | IMAGO / Photo News

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives," the post's caption added.

"While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.

"As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us. With love, The Norris Family," it concluded.

Chuck Norris' Son Dakota Writes Heartfelt Tribute After Father's Passing

Norris (who was a black belt in Karate, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Taekwondo, Judo, and Tang Soo Do) had five children from his marriages to Dianne Holechek and Gena O'Kelley. His son Dakota, who was born in 2001 from Norris' marriage with O'Kelley, shared an emotional tribute to his late father in the wake of this news.

"03/19/26 🕊️ Dad, it’s hard to find the right words for this, but I’ll do my best. You’ve been the man I looked up to my whole life. Your generosity, your kindness, your courage, your integrity, your strength, your discipline, and your faith in the Lord were just a handful of things I always admired about you. You lived your life with purpose and with love for all people," the post wrote.

Movie and television actor Chuck Norris | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"You were the greatest father God could have ever given me and the finest man I’ve ever known. No matter what I was going through, you were always there. You made sure I knew how much you loved me. Honest to God, I don’t think there was a single day that went by where you didn’t say it. I’m so proud to be your son."

"The memories we made, the lessons you taught me, and the constant laughs we shared will stay with me for the rest of my life. Thank you for everything you gave to our family and for the example you set every day. I hope I can live a life that honors you and makes you proud. I love you, Dad. I’ll miss you forever," the post concluded.

This will be a tough loss to recover from.