UFC Champ Alex Pereira Causes Stir Sparring With Dutch Model Vera Dijkmans

The reigning UFC Light Heavyweight champion is seen in the gym with the model and influencer right after his bizarre breakup with Tracy Cortez.
Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
While Alex Pereira awaits his next opponent, the UFC Light Heavyweight champion caused a stir when he sparred with Dutch model Vera Dijkmans.

This comes after earlier this month Pereira and UFC star Tracy Cortez ended their relationship only days after going public with it. On Friday, January 9, Pereria announced in an odd post running in the rain that he and Cortez had ended things.

Tracy Cortez
Alex Pereira’s ex-girlfriend and UFC star Tracy Cortez | IMAGO/MediaPunch

He wrote on Instagram Stories that’s translated to English, “Thank you my fans for all the love. I would like to communicate with you guys that even though me and Tracy shared great moments together, we decided it would be better for the both of us to go our separate ways. I wish her nothing but the best in her journey.”

Just the week before, Cortez had posted this video on the plane to Brazil with him asking taking about marriage.

And they looked like a happy couple in New Year’s.

Dijkmans shows off her skills with Pereria

Now, instead of sparring with her, video of him and Dijkmans surfaced.

Here’s another video:

Dijkmans has 5.9 million followers on Instagram for poses and fits like these:

She has shown she can hold her own with the boys, though.

The model and infleuncer looks like an ice queen in and out of the ring.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

