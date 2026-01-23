UFC Champ Alex Pereira Causes Stir Sparring With Dutch Model Vera Dijkmans

While Alex Pereira awaits his next opponent, the UFC Light Heavyweight champion caused a stir when he sparred with Dutch model Vera Dijkmans.

This comes after earlier this month Pereira and UFC star Tracy Cortez ended their relationship only days after going public with it. On Friday, January 9, Pereria announced in an odd post running in the rain that he and Cortez had ended things.

Alex Pereira’s ex-girlfriend and UFC star Tracy Cortez | IMAGO/MediaPunch

He wrote on Instagram Stories that’s translated to English, “Thank you my fans for all the love. I would like to communicate with you guys that even though me and Tracy shared great moments together, we decided it would be better for the both of us to go our separate ways. I wish her nothing but the best in her journey.”

Just the week before, Cortez had posted this video on the plane to Brazil with him asking taking about marriage.

😅💍Tracy Cortez asks Alex Pereira if he’ll marry her



Alex’s answer: “ Chama.”🗿



(via @TracyCortezmma) pic.twitter.com/5drI5iLzKo — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 5, 2026

And they looked like a happy couple in New Year’s.

Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez celebrating the New Year 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/rDSkOqk14O — 🚨Instant Feed (@InstanteFeed) January 1, 2026

Dijkmans shows off her skills with Pereria

Now, instead of sparring with her, video of him and Dijkmans surfaced.

Alex Pereira was sparring with Dutch model Vera Dijkmans today 👀 pic.twitter.com/ovurH9N8x4 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 23, 2026

Here’s another video:

Dijkmans has 5.9 million followers on Instagram for poses and fits like these:

She has shown she can hold her own with the boys, though.

The model and infleuncer looks like an ice queen in and out of the ring.

