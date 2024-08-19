Santo Studio partners with Jiu-Jitsu legend Leo Vieira for modern spin on martial arts
Santo Studio and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Leo Vieira are putting a new spin on martial arts education, and bringing it to Newport Beach, California.
Vieira is the co-founder of Jiu-Jitsu training company Checkmat BJJ, which has a global network of over 500 affiliates. Checkmat BJJ is known for their structured approach to martial arts. Vieira spent decades being a world champion in his sport, before moving onto becoming an all-star coach.
He co-founded Checkmat with his brothers in 2008, and the company has since flourished, helping to develop athletes like Marcus Almeida "Buchecha" and Jansen Gomes. Along with Santo Studio, the plan is to redefine the essence of design in martial arts.
The two both subscribe to the philosophy of “running towards the light,” and plan to bring together the discipline of a sport like Jiu-Jitsu and years of design expertise.
They plan to create a center — Santo Studio Jiu-Jitsu Division by Checkmat — which will focus on “cultivating mental, physical, and spiritual alignment,” all under the leadership of Master Leo Vieira.
The Santo Studio Jiu-Jitsu Division is a collective (under the Santo Studio umbrella) composed of specially-designed products as well as a roster of world class Jiu-Jitsu athletes.
“The transformative power of martial arts — on the mind, body, and spirit — has always been a source of inspiration,” said Bear Degidio, Creative Director of Santo Studio, in a statement.
“Master Leo’s championship mindset and his philosophies on design and recovery will be the cornerstone of this pivotal collaboration, where the worlds of design and Jiu-Jitsu seamlessly intersect.”
