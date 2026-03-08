Max Holloway’s Wife Alessa Quizon Turns Heads in Bold Outfit at UFC 326
UFC fans are having a hard time deciding who they want to win in the main event of UFC 236 on March 7, which is taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This is because two of the sport's most beloved fighters are squaring off for the UFC's "BMF" (which stands for 'Baddest Mother F*****) belt: Hawaii's Max "Blessed" Holloway and Brazil's Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira.
These two juggernauts of the sport faced each other over a decade ago, when Holloway defeated Oliveira by first-round TKO (1:39) at a UFC Fight Night event in August 2015, in Saskatoon, Canada. However, both men have changed a ton since then, which suggests that this bout will be different.
Holloway has won a UFC Featherweight belt, defended it multiple times, lost it to Alexander Volkanovski, moved up to Lightweight, and won the BMF belt during his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 on April 13, 2024.
This last-second knockout is considered the greatest knockout of all time, given that Holloway agreed to stand and trade in the middle of the ring against Gaethje and then knocked him out cold in one of the biggest UFC events in the promotion's history.
Oliveira is a former UFC Lightweight champion and one of the most popular fighters in MMA history.
Max Holloway's Wife Alessa Causes Stir With Outfit Choice at UFC 326
Holloway didn't enter T-Mobile Arena alone on March 7, as he was seen holding hands with his wife, Alessa Quizon.
The UFC's Instagram account posted a photo of Holloway and Quizon together a few hours before his fight. Quizon was wearing a yellow jacket with a black undershirt and black pants.
Holloway and Quizon (who is a professional surfer) have been married since 2022, as both grew up on Oahu, Hawaii.
Holloway has a son named Rush, whom he had with another woman. However, Quizon legally adopted Rush last August, which she commemorated with a heartfelt Instagram post.
Quizon deserves a lot of credit for being willing to do this with her husband's son. In fact, Quizon deserves a lot of credit for being married to a UFC fighter and being willing to watch him fight in the Octagon, as that must be a harrowing experience for anybody.
Quizon will be among many fans eager to see whether Holloway can secure another win against Oliveira or if the BMF belt will change hands tonight.
