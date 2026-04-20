CM Punk's Wife AJ Lee Flexes Hot Pink Top With Knee-High Sneakers at WrestleMania

There was a ton of interest surrounding Wrestlemania 42 this year, especially regarding the main event between CM Punk and Roman Reigns on night two, which took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 19.

These two juggernauts of professional wrestling were going up for CM Punk's World Heavyweight Championship, which is arguably the most important belt in the entire sport. And after a long and drawn-out battle, Roman Reigns ultimately reclaimed what had once been his for years, beating CP Punk and taking back his championship belt.

Roman Reigns | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Wrestlemania is the biggest WWE event of the year, and these two needed to deliver to fans felt like the wait for this iconic showdown was worth it.

And early returns are that Roman Reigns and CM Punk both brought the best versions of themselves, even though CM Punk came up short in the end.

While most professional wrestling fans were probably rooting for Roman Reigns on Sunday, given that he's the sport's biggest star, at least one person was cheering for CM Punk.

That one person would be his wife, AJ Lee, who is also a WWE wrestler. Punk (whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks) and Lee (whose birth name is April Jeanette “AJ” Mendez) met while they were at an event in 2012. They quickly fell in love and got married two years later, and are still together today.

CM Punk and AJ Lee | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

AJ Lee Posts Wrestlemania Outfit Before CM Punk's Loss to Roman Reigns

Lee also fought at Wrestlemania 42, although her match was on April 18, when she faced Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Just like her husband, Lee came up short on the big stage.

But that didn't keep her from making a statement with her outfit. This was shown with an Instagram post she made on April 18, which showed her wearing a pink top with denim shorts, along with knee-high sneakers. The was posing alongside the Bella twins and Nikki Garcia, and the post was captioned, "The Original Four Horsewomen".

Perhaps Punk and Lee will have more success at Wrestlemania next year. But these defeats will sting for both of them. The good news is that they have each other for consolation, and they're both big enough stars that they will likely be bouncing back in the near future.

In fact, it wouldn't be surprising to see them in similar spots at this time next year.