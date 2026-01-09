Nikki Bella shows more Cooper DeJean Eagles love at Miami’s big CFP win
While the Philadelphia Eagles' focus remains on defending their Super Bowl this weekend, star cornerback Cooper DeJean continues to dominate headlines because of something that has nothing to do with his upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers.
DeJean (who seemed to have split up with Steph Wilfawn, who was his girlfriend at the University of Iowa) was recently seen hanging out at a bar with the WWE superstar, Nikki Bella, after an Eagles win.
This started speculation that DeJean and Bella (who are 20 years apart in age) might be dating. And neither side has taken any action to quell these rumors since then.
In fact, there have been several reports in recent days that confirm DeJean and Bella are now a couple, with the Daily Mail asserting Bella is "smitten" with the Eagles All-Pro cornerback on January 5.
Nikki Bella drops sky Eagles praise amid Cooper DeJean dating rumors at Miami CFP game
The football community was focused on the College Football Playoff game between Miami and Ole Miss on January 9, which Miami won 31-27 in what was an all-time classic.
Bella was also in attendance for the CFP game and appeared on the Pat McAfee Show's ESPN broadcast of the game at one point.
"Big football fan! We know she likes Arizona State. We know she likes the Philadelphia Eagles," McAfee said of Bella, per an X post from his account.
"That's right! Fly Eagles Fly!" Bella responded.
"That's white, I guess is what they would say about that," McAfee then said, which was likely a joke about DeJean.
And Bella responded to this on X by saying, "Damn right!! lol #FlyEaglesFly".
One would imagine that Bella will be at the Eagles' playoff game this weekend.
