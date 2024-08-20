Why WWE star CM Punk is comparing himself to Taylor Swift
CM Punk stirred up quite a buzz during his recent appearance on WWE Raw by making a surprising comparison – calling himself the "male version" of Taylor Swift.
The wrestler made the bold claim while hyping up the crowd in Sunrise, Florida on Monday, August 19, ahead of his upcoming strap match against Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin.
In a promo filled with praise for WWE fans, which was also shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), Punk expressed his gratitude, attributing WWE’s recent success to the support of the audience.
To drive his point home, he reached into his pocket and pulled out a handful of friendship bracelets made for him by fans, a nod to the Swift-inspired accessory trend that has taken over her Eras Tour.
“Because when fans hand me bracelets that they took the time to make – It may be insignificant to other people – It may be a Taylor Swift thing…,” Punk noted, holding out the bracelets in his hand. “Let’s face it, I’m Taylor Swift for men,” he declared, acknowledging the pop star.
Many fans found the comment cringe, and letting Punk know in the replies. "this is one of the cringiest things Punk has ever said,” said one X user. Another seemingly agreed, saying, "Lowkey cringe but Punk is still the goat."
The 45-year-old used the moment to segue into his brewing rivalry with McIntyre, recounting how his opponent snatched a cherished bracelet from him – one that had the names of his wife and dog on it.
