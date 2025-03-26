Cooper DeJean leans into superstar persona with stylish shirt and khakis combo
Nothing seems to be slowing down Cooper DeJean's rise to superstardom.
The Philadelphia Eagles defensive star, 22, has been raking in the endorsement money ever since his big performance in Super Bowl LIX that helped The Birds defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. Now, DeJean is adding another brand to that list.
DeJean shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 25, where he rocked a full American Eagle fit, including beige khaki pants and a stylish dark plain shirt. The look was completed with a silver cross necklace and a designer watch. DeJean confirmed in the post that he had partnered with the popular clothing brand.
DeJean's big Super Bowl moment has catapulted him as one of the more popular NFL athletes during the offseason. He's been popping up everywhere, including at a wrestling match at the University of Iowa, which is where he attended college.
That's not all. The football player also proved that he has some skills on the basketball court after videos leaked showing the Eagles star hitting half-court shots like NBA legend Steph Curry.
As the 2025-2026 NFL season steadily approaches, DeJean will be looking to bounce back from his busy offseason by returning to the gridiron.