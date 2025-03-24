Cooper DeJean's stylish 'Mad Men' suit look featured in Philadelphia Eagles' best arrival fits of 2024
Cooper DeJean's style is just as sharp as his skills on the football field — and that was put on full display when the Philadelphia Eagles revisited its players' best arrival fits of the 2024 NFL season.
The official team's Instagram account posted on Monday, March 24, and looked at its top stars' most stylish attires when arriving for NFL gameday. This included Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and DeJean, who showed up one week in a stylish Eagles green suit worthy of the hit AMC series Mad Men.
DeJean, 22, completed his dark suit look with a designer leather bag and an expensive-looking tie.
RELATED: Cooper DeJean awkwardly accepts standing ovation at Iowa wrestling match
"All your favorite arrivals fits from the 2024 season," the Eagles' Instagram account wrote in the caption. It didn't take long before the 4.5 million account followers sounded off in the comments.
"Eagles gotta be the best looking team of all time bro," gushed one person.
A second person agreed and wrote, "them boys sharp."
"coop in that green suit," wrote a third person, who added the emoji of heart-eyes to express how cool they thought the defensive star looked.
RELATED: Cooper DeJean looks like Steph Curry after sinking half-court shots
DeJean has been one of the most talked about Eagles players since the team's triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX. In the big game, DeJean intercepted Patrick Mahomes and returned it for a touchdown, which helped cement The Birds 40-22 victory.
Since his monumental moment, DeJean has grown his endorsement portfolio, including a spot with the Pull-Ups diaper brand.