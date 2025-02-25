Cooper DeJean awkwardly accepts standing ovation at Iowa wrestling match
Cooper DeJean's rise as a top name in the NFL continues to trend upward.
DeJean's college alumni, the Iowa Hawkeyes, showered the defensive back with love after he attended the school's wrestling event on Monday, February 24. The official Hawkeyes wrestling Instagram account shared footage of the moment, which shows DeJean awkwardly reacting to the praise.
The 22-year-old became an overnight legend for the Philadelphia Eagles after he intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and returned the ball for a touchdown at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9. This helped the Birds capture their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history as they beat the Chiefs 40-22.
RELATED: Cooper DeJean admits being new 'sex symbol' is tough on gf Steph Wilfawn
Since Super Bowl LIX, DeJean has upped his presence online and in the advertising world. He recently did a collaboration post with Pull-Ups on Instagram, claiming that his huge score in the big game helped him "become a big kid."
DeJean's girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn, has already seen her man do some wild things since his new found fame. She recorded the player throwing a birthday cake at some fans at the Eagles championship celebration on February 14, then watched in horror as he smacked himself in the head with an oversized Bud Light chain.
The Eagles will look to improve on their championship season by potentially adding some talent from the upcoming NFL draft. Whoever the team secures, they'll be in terrific company next to DeJean.
