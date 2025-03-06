Cooper DeJean looks like Steph Curry after sinking half-court shots
Cooper DeJean's big play in Super Bowl LIX not only helped cement the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, but it also raised his popularity to rockstar levels.
Now, he's showing why he could make another big splash — this time in professional basketball.
The 22-year-old NFL was tagged in a video on Thursday, March 6, by the NBA's Phoenix Suns Instagram account. In the video, DeJean is seen shooting half-court shots at the Footprint Center, the arena that the Suns play their home games in.
DeJean channeled his inner Steph Curry in the moment and drained not two long-distance three-point shots. The Eagles defender was just as surprised as he asked the person filming, "Did you get that on video? I need that."
The Suns account and DeJean have a combined 4 million Instagram followers, so it didn't take long for fans of both to rush to the comments section.
"Sixers could use some help off the bench," joked one person.
"Sign him!!!" screamed another.
A third person predicted, "Could have gone pro in basky."
RELATED: Cooper DeJean awkwardly accepts standing ovation at Iowa wrestling match
DeJean has been riding the waves of his Super Bowl LIX triumph — including to the bank.
The athlete recently partnered up with Pull-Ups in a funny advertisement, where he flexed about being "a bid kid now."
The NFL star's popularity has also shined a light on his girlfriend, Steph Wilfawn. In fact, DeJean publicly stated that his new "sex symbol" status has been hard for her to adjust to.
One thing is for certain, if DeJean continues to swish half-court threes, the NBA might attempt to steal him away from the Eagles.
