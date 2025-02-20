Cooper DeJean proves 'he's a big kid now' after partnering up with popular diaper brand
Cooper DeJean came through for the Philadelphia Eagles on the biggest stage possible at Super Bowl LIX.
The 22-year-old defensive star intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter of the highly watched Super Bowl rematch and took it the other way for a touchdown. DeJean's score contributed to the Eagles' dominant 40-22 victory over the Chiefs — and now he's cashing in with his latest endorsement deal.
On Thursday, February 20, DeJean shared a new Instagram video advertising Pull Ups, the famous diaper brand for toddlers. In the ad, he joked that while his NFL draft and career moments were monumental, nothing compared to his journey toward becoming a "big kid."
Several fans immediately rushed to the comments section to wish DeJean a congratulations on his latest achievement.
"Now your greatest accomplishment was getting sponsored by Pull-Ups," wrote one person.
"I've seen enough build the statue," joked a second person.
A third person wrote, "Safety," joking about DeJean's position on the Eagle — as well as what the Pull-Ups are designed for.
RELATED: Cooper DeJean admits being new 'sex symbol' is tough on gf Steph Wilfawn
This marked an incredible first NFL year for DeJean. Drafted by the Eagles in April 2024, he played his first game in Week 6 of this past season. His big moment in Super Bowl LIX topped the list, but his battle scar after getting hit in the face with an oversized Bud Light chain from the Super Bowl parade will be a moment he hopes to forget.
Even WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark reached out to DeJean to congratulate him on his iconic pick-six.
Now, with Pull-Ups added to his resume, the sky’s the limit for this "big kid."
