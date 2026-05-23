Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Appears in Ex Sarah Jane Ramos ‘Grateful’ Family Post

The saga between Dallas Cowboys star quarterback and his ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, continues to take several interesting turns during this ongoing NFL offseason.

These two were supposed to get married in the spring before breaking up right after their joint bachelor/bachelorette party in February because Ramos caught wind of alleged infidelity from Dak.

The couple has seemingly remained split to this point, but that is not where the saga ends.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dak was spotted at a bull riding event in Texas with Caitlin Rance, who was supposed to be a bridesmaid for Ramos at her and Dak's wedding. While the indication was that they were merely together with friends, this was still a strange link-up that raised eyebrows.

It also seemingly caught Ramos' attention, as she made an Instagram story post the day afterwards that was a screenshot of a song called "Firm Friends" from Drake's new "ICEMAN" album.

While Ramos' caption didn't seem to fit, the song's title didn't seem to be coincidental, given the timing of the post.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott poses with fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sarah Jane Ramos Includes Photos of Dak Prescott Celebrating Daughter's Birthday

There's no way of knowing where Ramos and Dak's relationship stands right now. Regardless of where they stand as a couple, an Instagram post that Ramos made on May 23 is sure to cause a stir.

The post is honoring their daughter Aurora's first birthday, and is captioned, "My A-Rawr-A! A little smile that can light up a whole city 💞. The happiest girl with the sweetest soul who loves on her sister and anyone in her presence so effortlessly. I love you more than I’ll ever be able to put in words 🥹 Happy 1st Birthday, Rora girl. You changed my life forever and you’ll always be mommy’s baby 🙏❤️".

But what's catching attention is that Dak and Ramos are back together and almost look to be a happy family in several of the photos.

Ramos also made multiple posts to her Instagram story that featured several posts of her smiling with Dak.

One of them showed Ramos and Prescott smiling next to Aurora. It was captioned, "How is this perfect baby 1 today? 🥹 Grateful for the best day celebrating her 🙏".

The most likely scenario is that these two are on cordial terms and are just coming together to celebrate their daughter's birthday as part of their co-parenting relationship. But perhaps this is the start of something more serious between Ramos and the Cowboys star.