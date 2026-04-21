Dak Prescott's Ex Sarah Jane Shows Off Workout Selfie After Custody Agreement

The off-field exploits of Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott have been well-documented this offseason, which has not been a positive thing for the 32-year-old.

This started when it was reported that Prescott's wedding to his then-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, had been called off about two months before it was supposed to take place.

It came out afterwards that this decision was reached shortly after Prescott and Ramos had a joint bachelor's/bachelorette party in Mexico.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A March 10 report from Page Six claimed that the decision to call the wedding off was made by Ramos, and she reasoned that Dak has been having “ongoing infidelity issues".

She came to this conclusion when they were at the bachelor/bachelorette party, when she learned that Prescott had been, "using incognito social media profiles to send inappropriate messages to multiple women and ex-flings" while they were still in Mexico.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fast forward about a month, and Page Six released another report saying that Prescott and Ramos had "entered into an informal temporary settlement agreement" regarding the custody of their two daughters earlier this week.

The couple was on the verge of going to court over custody, but this settlement kept them from having to do this, which sounds like a win for all parties involved, given the time, money, and emotional energy that would have been required.

Sarah Jane Ramos Shares Workout Photo On Social Media

Since Prescott and Ramos are clearly separated at this point, it seems that Ramos is trying to focus on other matters while trying to get her life back in order.

One way she's doing this appears to be by hitting the gym. This was conveyed with an Instagram story she shared on April 20, which was a selfie of her in an all-red outfit in a pilates studio.

The post was captioned, "Proud of myself 👏," with another caption off to the side that read, "Consistency builds confidence".

It's always upsetting to see a family go through turmoil like this and get pulled apart, especially such a short time before they were supposed to get married.

Ultimately, the hope has to be that Prescott and Ramos can at least learn how to co-parent and provide the best situation possible for their two children. Cowboys fans are also hoping that these personal issues don't bleed into the season, when Prescott is trying to bring Dallas to the NFC Championship game for the first time in over 30 years.