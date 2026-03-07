Dak Prescott’s Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos Calls Off Wedding With Cowboys QB, Report
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s wedding has reportedly been called off just a month before he was supposed to wed fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos, according to a bombshell report by TMZ.
Ramos and Prescott met when after she attended one of his games against the New York Giants. They started dating shortly after around September of 2023.
They had their first child, MJ, in February of 2024, and had a second daughter Aurora in May.
Prescott would propose in October of 2024 with a giant ring for her on a golf course.
Everything seemed like good times between the two and they had a joint bacherlor and bachelorette party where we saw Ramos sizzle in her bikinis. In her post, Ramos wrote, “I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥.”
The wedding is off, report says
But apparently all is not well in paradise and the relationship crumbled in what TMZ is reporting is “beyond repair” for them.
“We're told the relationship had been rocky behind the scenes for months ... but things came to a head with a blowup argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas -- and Sarah Jane called it off.”
What a shocking development if indeed true as TMZ reports.
Ramos still has photos of Dak up on her Instagram as of this writing.
Prescott had a great individual season by the numbers — 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and a Pro Bowl selection — but the Cowboys failed to make the playoffs at 7-9-1 in yet another long offseason, professionally.
Now, it looks like a long offseason for the Dallas QB, personally, too.
