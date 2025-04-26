Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders give Tyler Booker NFL draft welcome in full uniform
The Dallas Cowboys picked Alabama Crimson Tide guard Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and then the team’s famous cheerleaders gave him a Texas-sized welcome in their full uniforms.
The 21-year-old Booker will help protect quarterback Dak Prescott next season and be someone all fans will cheer on. After being picked by America’s Team, America’s Sweethearts the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders gave him a cheer and a “Roll Tide.”
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie dances with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders after huge invite
They even had a special video message for him.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Kylie Dickson flaunts team-colored bikini, minidress
The cheerleaders continued to cheer for fans during the draft from the team’s headquarters in Frisco, Texas.
Others like the now famous Kylie Dickson — who was an SEC cheerleader for the Ole Miss Rebels — enjoyed dancing again with their teammates and shared her photos on Instagram.
Dickson and the DCC were already famous, but the Netflix series “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders“ was widely popular and renewed for another season. The show gives audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Cowboys cheerleader by following the girls from auditions to training camp as they chase their dreams of being an NFL cheerleader in those famous uniforms.
Next season they’ll be cheering on Booker and the other Cowboys draft picks from 2025.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time
Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits
Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words
NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win