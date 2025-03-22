The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s sister Kylie dances with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders after huge invite

The Georgia Bulldogs sophomore cheerleader and sister of the Miami Hurricanes quarterback crushes a dance with the famous NFL cheerleaders.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kylie Beck isn’t letting the drama with her brother Carson Beck and his breakup with Hanna Cavinder get in the way of her chasing her dancing dreams.

The 19-year-old sophomore Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader was a bright spot for big bro before he transferred to the Miami Hurricanes — a decision she supported. She’s also had his back during all the rumors surrounding Cavinder, who she was good friends with and even recently wore a custom crop-top to a Hurricanes basketball game in support.

Now, Kylie is focused on what she loves doing most: dancing. She’s previously posted TikTok dance slays like her cheerleader duo dance in her Dance Dawgs uniform. Now, she’s dancing with America’s Sweethearts in the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders after an invite. Kylie posted the video on her Instagram Stories (she’s in the can’t-miss green fit).

What an amazing moment. She also posted from the team’s headquarters all the iconic cheerleader gear and moments.

The Cowboys cheerleaders are even more famous after the Netflix series “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” was a smashing hit last summer.

Is Kylie a future member of the DCC team? For now, she’s a Bulldog, but maybe down the road we will see her in the iconic uniform.

