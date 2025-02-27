Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Kylie Dickson flaunts team-colored bikini, minidress
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Kylie Dickson is repping the team even in her offseason fits.
The former Ole Miss Rebels cheerleader was one of the star’s of the Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and slayed on game weeks like her kissy face selfie, and her rare practice uniforms, and her “naughty and nice” photos with teammate Sophy Laufer while wearing their sizzling Santa Cowboys fits.
Even off the field, Dickson is winning with her polka-dot bedroom nightie, and her most recent pink crop-top workout fit.
With the offseason in full swing, Dickson took a tropical vacation but even then she represented the Cowboys with her blue and white bikini, and her minidress with the same colors.
The Netflix show gave audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Cowboys cheerleader. They got to follow the girls from auditions to training camp and the NFL season as they chased their dreams to make the squad. It was so popular a second season has already been renewed.
Dickson now has well over 400K followers on Instagram. With vacation photos like these, it’s easy to see why the show was renewed for a second season.
