Dan Hurley's Wife Andrea Catches Eyes in UConn Outfit Before National Championship

The No. 2-seeded UConn Huskies men's basketball team is looking to secure its third national championship under head coach Dan Hurley when they face the No. 1-seeded Michigan Wolverines on April 6.

Hurley's Huskies squad is entering the game as an underdog against a Wolverines roster that has been among the country's best all season long. However, UConn has been in this role before, and the program's championship pedigree should make it so they aren't phased in what will be the biggest game of their basketball careers.

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches practice | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regardless of the game on Monday night's outcome, Hurley will still have the support of his wife, Andrea. The couple met when both were at Seton Hall University together and got married in 1997. They have two boys together and are still going strong after nearly 30 years of marriage.

While Andrea has confessed that she wasn't a basketball fan before Hurley came into his life, she's now one of the program's biggest supporters.

She sits behind their bench during games and went viral for her stressed-out reaction after Huskies freshman Braylon Mullins drained a game-winning buzzer beater against Duke in the Elite Eight on March 29.

While the entire bench was jumping out of their seats to celebrate the extraordinary shot, Andrea was pleading with everybody to get back in their seats, so that the team wouldn't be assessed a technical foul, which could have potentially cost them the game.

She immediately starts motioning to the bench man, look at this 😭



Team player!! https://t.co/ySgtQ7CfIf pic.twitter.com/sk0bcAXG9p — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) April 1, 2026

Andrea Hurley Turns Heads With Outfit Reveal Before UConn vs. Michigan Championship

It would appear that Andrea Hurley is experiencing some demand when it comes to what she's wearing during games. This became clear through several social media posts on the morning of the national championship.

The posts are Instagram videos of Andrea showing off several of her outfits throughout UConn's NCAA Tournament run. The most recent was what she wore for the Final Four, which included a blue UConn t-shirt and beige trousers. Her husband is also included in the video at one point.

She also made Instagram posts about her Elite Eight outfit, which included black jeans, a white UConn team shirt, and a leather jacket.

UConn Huskies guard Andrew Hurley (20) along with his mother Andrea | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hurley has also taken her outfits a step further, as she created a website that shows her past outfits and where she got all of the clothes.

One would imagine that Andrea will post her national championship outfit on her site in the coming days.