Dan Hurley's Wife Andrea Shares 'Prayer' Message Before UConn Final Four

The No. 2-seeded UConn Huskies men's basketball team is going up against the No. 3-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on April 4.

While neither of these teams entered March Madness as No. 1 seeds, both are playing elite basketball and appear to be peaking at the perfect time. This was shown by UConn's upset victory over Cameron Boozer and the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight.

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

That UConn vs. Duke game was perhaps the most thrilling of this year's NCAA Tournament. Duke was winning 72-70 and had possession with 10 seconds remaining. They inbounded the ball and passed it around a few times before turning it over.

This turnover led to UConn freshman Braylon Mullins draining a game-winning buzzer beater to give Dan Hurley's Huskies squad the victory.

BRAYLON MULLINS ARE YOU KIDDING 🤯🤯🤯



UCONN COMES BACK FROM 19 TO ADVANCE TO THE FINAL FOUR 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/GLdrvxt4wW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2026

In a way, this felt like a miracle for UConn, as their chances of winning felt extremely slim at that point. If anybody in the arena or in Connecticut was praying at that moment, their prayers appear to have been answered.

Dan Hurley's Wife Andrea Highlights UConn Player's 'Prayer' Post Before Final Four Game

Dan Hurley spoke with the media before UConn's final four game and shared a strong message about Silas DeMary Jr., who is a junior guard for UConn who averaged 10.4 points per game during the regular season and added 11 points in 23 minutes against Duke in the Elite Eight.

“You could tell on the visit, you know, when he led us in in prayer, he had only known us for a couple hours and he had the staff and his family hold hands before we had the recruiting dinner," Hurley's said about Demary Jr., which was reposted on the @sportandfaith_ Instagram account.

Hurley's wife, Andrea, reposted this to her Instagram story on April 4, just a few hours before UConn matches up against Illinois in the Final Four.

Faith is a clearly big part of the Hurley family. Andrea has been by her husband's side throughout his coaching journey, as they met when they were both at Seton Hall University and have been married since 1997.

Regardless, Andrea will be in her usual spot behind UConn's bench during Saturday's game, doing everything she can to will her husband's team to victory in what will likely be the toughest test of their season. Time will tell whether she needs to pray about it.