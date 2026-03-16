Darius Slay’s Wife Jennifer Sends Defiant 4-Word Message After Retirement Reveal

One of the greatest NFL cornerbacks of the past decade announced his retirement on March 16.

35-year-old veteran Darius Slay's NFL career has come to an end. This decision arrives after 13 seasons of professional football. Slay spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions, then he joined the Philadelphia Eagles for five seasons (and won a Super Bowl while there two seasons ago), and spent the 2025 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During that time, Slay tallied 28 interceptions, 163 pass defenses, and scored 3 touchdowns. he and the Steelers parted ways on December 3, after he was a healthy scratch for a game. The Bills claimed him off of waivers one day later, but he informed the franchise them he was considering potential retirement and never suited up for Buffalo.

In Slay's retirement Instagram post that came out on March 16, the caption read, "Dear football, I wanna thank you for all you’ve done for me. I’ve been blessed to play the game I loved since I was 5yrs old for an amazing 13yrs at the highest level. Football was my peace, my joy, my everything. This game put me in a position to help take care of my family and loved ones and I’m forever grateful.

"It’s hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I’m ready to turn the page and start my new journey. To all my BigPlay fans, I will always appreciate the love and support y’all have given to me. I couldn’t have done it without you. Just A kid from Brunswick, GA with BIG dreams…✊🏽 BigPlay on and off the field! We Out✌🏾," it added.

Darius Slay's Wife Jennifer Responds to Retirement With Strong 4-Word Message

Darius has been married to his wife, Jennifer, since 2018. The two have been together since 2015, and have a son and a daughter together. Darius has three kids from a previous relationship.

Jennifer Slay made an Instagram post on Monday morning that showed several photos of her and Darius celebrating on the field after the Eagles' Super Bowl win last year. The post was captioned, "

Jennifer Slay's March 16 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@ballin_beauty_23

One would imagine that Slay will remain around football in some capacity, although perhaps he's just looking to spend more time with his family and children as they continue to grow up. And there are a lot of children to spend time with.