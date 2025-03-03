The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Darius Slay net worth: How much is the former Eagles star worth?

The 12-year veteran has a list of accolades in the NFL — and made a pretty penny while doing it.

Joseph Galizia

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome.

Darius Slay has been a nightmare for NFL quarterbacks ever since he joined the league in 2013.

The Georgia-born athlete made a name for himself as a member of the Detroit Lions before making the jump to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. Slay has a list of impressive accolades in the league — including being selected for the NFL Pro Bowl six times.

Not only that, but the feared defender earned himself some large contracts due to his dominant play after 12 years in the league. But how much exactly did he earn?

Here is everything to know about Slay's net worth.

Darius Slay's net worth

Feb 11, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA: Super Bowl Champion Darius Slay Jr. of the Philadelphia Eagles seen at the game between the Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum.

As of 2025, Slay has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes. Most of those earnings come from his lucrative NFL contracts with the Lions and the Eagles.

Slay was selected by the Lions No. 36 overall in the 2013 NFL draft. His first contract with the NFC North powerhouse was a four-year deal worth $5.28 million. His fantastic play earned him a four-year extension in 2016, which was worth significantly more at $48.15 million. 

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) arrives before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.

In 2020, Slay made the jump from the NFC North to the NFC East when he signed with the Eagles. The Birds paid him $50 million for a three-year deal. In that run, he helped the team make it to two Super Bowls, including Super Bowl LIX, where the Eagles were crowned champions. He was released by the Eagles in 2025.

On top of his NFL contracts, Slay had endorsement deals with Foco, Nike, BluAtlas, and SimpliSafe. While his exact endorsement earnings are unknown, they played a pivotal role in helping the superstar athlete make millions. 

Slay's career will certainly be lauded for his contributions on the football field. He would be a strong pickup in the 2025-2026 NFL season if any team is in need of a solid veteran to lead its defense.

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.