Darius Slay net worth: How much is the former Eagles star worth?
Darius Slay has been a nightmare for NFL quarterbacks ever since he joined the league in 2013.
The Georgia-born athlete made a name for himself as a member of the Detroit Lions before making the jump to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. Slay has a list of impressive accolades in the league — including being selected for the NFL Pro Bowl six times.
Not only that, but the feared defender earned himself some large contracts due to his dominant play after 12 years in the league. But how much exactly did he earn?
Here is everything to know about Slay's net worth.
Darius Slay's net worth
As of 2025, Slay has an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes. Most of those earnings come from his lucrative NFL contracts with the Lions and the Eagles.
Slay was selected by the Lions No. 36 overall in the 2013 NFL draft. His first contract with the NFC North powerhouse was a four-year deal worth $5.28 million. His fantastic play earned him a four-year extension in 2016, which was worth significantly more at $48.15 million.
In 2020, Slay made the jump from the NFC North to the NFC East when he signed with the Eagles. The Birds paid him $50 million for a three-year deal. In that run, he helped the team make it to two Super Bowls, including Super Bowl LIX, where the Eagles were crowned champions. He was released by the Eagles in 2025.
RELATED: Bill Belichick net worth: How much is the legendary football coach worth?
On top of his NFL contracts, Slay had endorsement deals with Foco, Nike, BluAtlas, and SimpliSafe. While his exact endorsement earnings are unknown, they played a pivotal role in helping the superstar athlete make millions.
Slay's career will certainly be lauded for his contributions on the football field. He would be a strong pickup in the 2025-2026 NFL season if any team is in need of a solid veteran to lead its defense.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor