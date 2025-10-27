The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Darius Slay’s wife Jennifer rocks eye-catching Steelers fit for Packers game

The wife of Pittsburgh cornerback and former Eagles star shows off a stunning look on Sunday Night Football.

Matt Ryan

Super Bowl Champion Darius Slay Jr. of the Philadelphia Eagles seen at the game between the Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum.
Super Bowl Champion Darius Slay Jr. of the Philadelphia Eagles seen at the game between the Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

13-year NFL veteran Darius Slay Jr. is a fan favorite in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after winning a Super Bowl last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. His wife Jennifer Slay has also been a hit at Steelers games like her head-turning look for Sunday Night Football vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Jennifer was crushed when the champion Eagles released her husband, and right before the season opener she posted a love note to his former team.

Jennifer always turned heads with her custom looks at Darius’ games last season like this one:

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers is oddly silent on wife despite gushing about ‘special’ relationships

And this season with ones like this:

Before Thursday night’s home matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Jennifer wished her 34-year-old cornerback man good luck.

Darius Slay
Jennifer Slay/Instagram

And then she dropped her stunning look to wear to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Jennifer Slay
Jennifer Slay/Instagram
Jennifer Slay
Jennifer Slay/Instagram

Darius met Jennifer on her Instagram in 2015 during her senior year at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. They got married in 2018 and have a son and a daughter together. Darius has three kids from a previous relationship.

The Steelers hope to win their first Super Bowl since 2009 like “Big Play” Slay did last season. He and his wife are fan favorites already in Pittsburgh like they were in Philly.

NFL WAG Jennifer Slay, wife of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay
Jennifer Slay / Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion