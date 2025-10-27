Darius Slay’s wife Jennifer rocks eye-catching Steelers fit for Packers game
13-year NFL veteran Darius Slay Jr. is a fan favorite in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after winning a Super Bowl last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. His wife Jennifer Slay has also been a hit at Steelers games like her head-turning look for Sunday Night Football vs. the Green Bay Packers.
Jennifer was crushed when the champion Eagles released her husband, and right before the season opener she posted a love note to his former team.
Jennifer always turned heads with her custom looks at Darius’ games last season like this one:
And this season with ones like this:
Before Thursday night’s home matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Jennifer wished her 34-year-old cornerback man good luck.
And then she dropped her stunning look to wear to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Darius met Jennifer on her Instagram in 2015 during her senior year at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. They got married in 2018 and have a son and a daughter together. Darius has three kids from a previous relationship.
The Steelers hope to win their first Super Bowl since 2009 like “Big Play” Slay did last season. He and his wife are fan favorites already in Pittsburgh like they were in Philly.
