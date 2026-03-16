Jahmyr Gibbs Shuts Down Girlfriend Nicole Anderson’s Poolside Bikini Photo

The Detroit Lions did not have the 2025 NFL season they were hoping for.

Two years after advancing to the NFC Championship Game (where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers), Lions coach Dan Campbell's squad produced a disappointing 9-8 regular season record, which wasn't enough to make it to the playoffs. Detroit was expected to be a Super Bowl contender, which is why the team's struggles caught so many off guard.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Injuries surely factored into the Lions' 2025 campaign, especially on the defensive end. But the star-studded offense also didn't look as good as it had in years past. And the franchise felt like it had to make a change, which is why standout running back David Montgomery is now playing for the Houston Texans.

Montgomery served as the complement to Jahmyr Gibbs, who has asserted himself as one of the league's best running backs. And he'll continue to be the focal point of Detroit's offense next season so long as he can stay healthy.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Gibbs isn't just winning on the field. His girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, is a model and fashion influencer with a very large social media following. Anderson is a licensed real estate agent in Illinois and Michigan, and she and Gibbs have been dating since 2023.

The couple has gone viral several times for their impressive Halloween outfits, including when they dressed as "Avatar" characters Neytiri and Jake Sully in 2025, which went viral on social media.

Jahmyr Gibbs Blocks Girlfriend Nicole Anderson's Bikini Photo

Gibbs and Anderson (whose middle name is Madisyn, hence her Instagram handle) are enjoying a vacation to Costa Rica this NFL offseason. This has been shown through several social media posts.

On March 15, Anderson posted an Instagram story where she is posing in a bikini in front of a pool. However, half of her body is blocked by Gibbs' hand in the photo. The post was captioned, "Asked my bf to take pics".

Nicole Anderson's March 15 Instagram story. | Instagram/@nicolemadisyn

While Gibbs is surely just joking around, the implication is that he doesn't want social media to see his girlfriend in a bikini, as that is presumably meant for his eyes only.

Anderson will surely be supporting Gibbs as he looks to get the Lions back on track during the upcoming 2026-27 season. And given how many great players are on the roster (who are coached by the great Dan Campbell), expectations will be hugh for Detroit.