De'Aaron Fox's Wife Recee Reps Spurs in Custom Shirt Before Game 7 vs Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs have the biggest game of their 2025-26 season ahead of them, as they're a short time away from facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of their Western Conference Finals series. The New York Knicks await the winner of this game for the NBA Finals.

It's no secret that much of the Spurs' success hinges on what superstar forward Victor Wembanyama can do. However, the Thunder often sell out to slow him down as much as possible, which means that other players on the team must step up and produce if San Antonio hopes to secure a road win.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

One of the players under a lot of pressure is veteran guard De'Aaron Fox. He has been the Spurs' third-leading scorer throughout this postseason, but had to miss the first two games of this series because of an injury.

Fox hasn't been his usual self since returning, at least in terms of his offensive output. He hasn't scored more than 15 points against the Thunder in this series, which will likely need to change in Game 7 if his team has a real shot at beating the defending NBA champions on their home court.

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) drives the ball | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Recee Fox Shows Husband De'Aaron Support With Custom Outfit Before Spurs-Thunder Game 7

Fox will have at least one fan in his corner on Saturday night. That would be his wife, Recee. These two have been together since 2018, after they randomly met outside of a hotel in Las Vegas.

The couple then got engaged in 2020, married in 2022, and now have two children together.

Recee doesn't appear to be in Oklahoma City for Game 7. This is shown by a post that she made to her Instagram story on May 30, which was a selfie of her and their oldest child, a son named Reign.

Recee can be seen wearing a custom Spurs t-shirt that has Fox on it, while Reign is wearing his father's jersey and Spurs pants.

One would imagine that Recee has a lot to handle when managing her children, especially when De'Aaron is in the middle of his season. This is probably the reason why she couldn't make the trip to the Thunder's home court.

Regardless, Fox knows that he has the support of his family before perhaps the biggest game of his life. And he'll need to be support for Victor Wembanyama if San Antonio is to advance to the NBA Finals.