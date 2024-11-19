NBA star De’Aaron Fox's futuristic signature sneaker gets release date
Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox will finally have his signature sneaker available to the public.
It was announced that his debut Fox 1 sneaker by the Curry Brand will be released in early December. The sneaker will release on December 6 and retail for $120.
Photos of the sneaker show off its futuristic look which will make it an appealing buy for sneakerheads and hoopers.
“We created a sneaker that not only performs at the highest level on the court but truly feels authentic to me in its design and every detail," Curry brand said in a statement.
The aqua sneaker features a bright orange strap with an intricate design.
The sneaker definitely exceeds expectations.
This season, the Kings sit at 8-7 and are currently 10th in the Western Conference. Fox, however, has been shining.
On November 15, he dropped 60 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves before following it up with a 49-point effort against the Utah Jazz.
For the season, Fox is averaging 28.8 points, 5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
Up next for the Kings is a Friday night showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Cup. Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.
