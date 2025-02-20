Eagles star AJ Brown loves soft-pop artist pregame more stunning than sideline book
While some NFL players like rhythmic and energetic beats to get them in the zone, one Philadelphia Eagles player likes to keep it a little more downtempo.
RELATED: What book AJ Brown was reading on sidelines in Eagles-Packers playoff game
On an episode of the Kickin’ it with Dee podcast that dropped on Thursday, Feb. 20, Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown revealed his go-to pregame routines. Before games, Brown admitted that he will regularly lock himself in a pitch-black room, watch Julio Jones highlights and listen to an Adele deep cut. The song in question: “Hometown Glory” by Adele.
Brown’s explanation for his Adele affinity was fairly simple.
“It just takes me there,” Brown said. “I don’t know what it does, but it just takes me there.”
“Hometown Glory” was one of Adele’s earliest songs. The ballad appears on her 2008 debut album, 19, which dropped about two years before Adele’s breakthrough hit, “Rolling in the Deep.” In addition to his music taste, we also have an idea of his favorite kinds of books. Back in January, Brown was spotted reading "Inner Excellence" by Jim Murphy on the sidelines.
Brown is hot off a Super Bowl victory, as the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 during Super Bowl LIX. Elsewhere in the Kickin’ it with Dee interview, Brown expressed elation over the fans display of support during the Super Bowl victory parade in Philadelphia.
RELATED: Eagles’ CJ Gardner-Johnson doubles down on Taylor Swift trolling in NSFW parade fit
“It’s the best city in the world man… [the fans] showed up and showed out,” Brown said. “It was incredible. It was so much fun.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock