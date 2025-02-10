DeVonta Smith's fiancée Mya stuns in custom Eagles fit for Super Bowl celebration
It's a great time to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan. The NFC Champions stormed into New Orleans on Sunday evening and delivered a convincing victory over the back-to-back defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia left no doubt who the best team in the league was this season after their 40-22 shellacking of the Chiefs.
One of the people who enjoyed soaking in the Eagles' big win was DeVonta Smith's fiancée Mya.
MORE: Cooper DeJean's gf Steph Wilfawn stuns in custom knee-high boots, sheer top
Mya joined Smith on the field at the Caesers Superdome to celebrate the victory in a stunning all-black custom Eagles fit.
Mya and the Eagles pass catcher also shared the special moment with their daughter, who couldn't get enough of the confetti on the field.
MORE: Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole celebrates Eagles Super Bowl win showering in confetti
You have to love a good family moment.
That's going to be a night to remember for Smith and his family.
Smith finished the game with four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Philadelphia dominated from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in shambles until the second half. Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl