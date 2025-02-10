The Athlete Lifestyle logo

DeVonta Smith's fiancée Mya stuns in custom Eagles fit for Super Bowl celebration

Philadelphia Eagles star DeVonta Smith was joined on the field after Super Bowl LIX by his fiancée Mya to celebrate the team's big win.

Josh Sanchez

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is dunked with Gatorade by wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is dunked with Gatorade by wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX. / James Lang-Imagn Images
It's a great time to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan. The NFC Champions stormed into New Orleans on Sunday evening and delivered a convincing victory over the back-to-back defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Philadelphia left no doubt who the best team in the league was this season after their 40-22 shellacking of the Chiefs.

One of the people who enjoyed soaking in the Eagles' big win was DeVonta Smith's fiancée Mya.

Mya joined Smith on the field at the Caesers Superdome to celebrate the victory in a stunning all-black custom Eagles fit.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates the team's Super Bowl LIX win.
Mya Danielle / Instagram

Mya and the Eagles pass catcher also shared the special moment with their daughter, who couldn't get enough of the confetti on the field.

You have to love a good family moment.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates the team's Super Bowl LIX win.
Mya Danielle / Instagram

That's going to be a night to remember for Smith and his family.

Smith finished the game with four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia dominated from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in shambles until the second half. Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

