Mike Vrabel’s ‘Unacceptable’ Admission to Dianna Russini Resurfaces as Buzz Grows

The New England Patriots are one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL right now. They just made it to the Super Bowl (although they came up short against the Seattle Seahawks), have one of the league's elite young quarterbacks in Drake Maye, and a head coach in Mike Vrabel who is already among the most respected in the sport.

While Maye is very public with his romantic life (owed to his relationship with his wife, Ann Michael), Vrabel doesn't discuss his relationship with his wife, Jen, on social media as much as his quarterback. However, Vrabel's relationship has now become a central topic of discussion for an unfortunate reason.

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mike Vrabel's Exchange With NFL Reporter Dianna Russini Goes Viral

On April 7, Page Six posted an exclusive article that included photos of Vrabel and The Athletic's senior NFL insider Dianna Russini holding hands at the Ambiente Resort in Sedona, Arizona. One photo shows the two holding hands, while another shows them hugging.

New England Patriots’ Mike Vrabel and top NY Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini hold hands and hug at luxury hotel https://t.co/kgk6uoumOU pic.twitter.com/J2dtb6HuyA — New York Post (@nypost) April 7, 2026

There was a third photo of Russini (who has been married to Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt since 2020, with whom she has two children) and Vrabel lounging in a hot tub together. What's more, the report wrote, "The pair... had breakfast on the patio of the hotel restaurant around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, before spending a leisurely hour or so together at the pool and lounging side-by-side in a hot tub."

It also added, "Our spy spotted Vrabel and Russini again that evening on the private rooftop of one of the hotel’s bungalows, which feature glass walls offering panoramic views of the state’s famed Red Rock formations," and that the two danced together at one point.

Dianna Russini | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mike Vrabel’s ‘Unacceptable’ Admission During Dianna Russini Interview Resurfaces

This is not the first time Russini and Vrabel have been seen together. She interviewed him last summer and asked him what's something outside of football that drove him nuts.

"People, when they leave their carts in the middle of the parking lot, and they don't take them back to the cart return," Vrabel responded, per an Instagram post from Russini. He then added, "And then, the people at Starbucks that park in the handicapped spot, and go in there and try to get their order from the mobile order [who aren't handicapped]."

"Then I wait [for them]. And I just, I approach them," he added. "And I say things like, 'Why did you park here?' And one person would be like, 'Oh, I'm with DoorDash.' I'm like, 'I don't care. That's unacceptable.'"

Any other past exchanges between Russini and Vrabel are sure to resurface after these photos were released.