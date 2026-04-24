Dillon Thieneman's Sister Kiera Shares New Outfit Detail After Viral NFL Draft Moment

32 young men had perhaps the greatest night of their lives during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23.

While the Las Vegas Raiders taking Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick came as no surprise, there were many interesting selections after that. One of them was safety Dillon Thieneman being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the 25th overall pick.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thieneman spent the first two years of his college career at Purdue before transferring to Oregon ahead of last season. He secured two interceptions with the Ducks last season while establishing himself as an instinctive, physical, and versatile playmaker who should be an immediate contributor for Chicago.

However, while Thieneman was the one who walked the stage and met with Roger Goodell last night, he wasn't the family member who went the most viral.

That would be owed to his sister, Kiera, who made quite the stir on social media.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kiera was standing alongside someone in Thieneman's circle while they were being interviewed after the Bears took Dillon. Kiera kept smiling, looking at the camera, and seemingly trying to suppress a laugh, as if she knew that she was going to get a lot of attention from the appearance.

The @MLFootball X account posted a video of this moment with the caption, "TRENDING: #Bears first-round safety Dillon Thieneman’s sister Kiera has gone viral on social media during the #NFL draft for her facial reactions during the interview." The post has 1.4 million views.

TRENDING: #Bears first-round safety Dillon Thieneman’s sister Kiera has gone viral on social media during the #NFL draft for her facial reactions during the interview.



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Kiera is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at Purdue. pic.twitter.com/fzccgm1yFc — MLFootball (@MLFootball) April 24, 2026

Dillon Thieneman's Sister Kiera Addresses NFL Draft Outfit After Viral Moment

Kiera Thieneman currently attends Purdue University, and her Instagram profile conveys that she's a member of the school's Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Thieneman could be seen wearing a red dress with what appeared to be a diamond necklace during the NFL Draft.

And she made a post to her Instagram story on Friday morning that detailed one aspect of her outfit.

"Best night at the draft!! Thank you @moyerfinejewelers," the post was captioned, which showed her posing alongside two other women at the NFL Draft.

The fact that she tagged the Moyer Fine Jewelers' Instagram account in the photo makes it clear that the necklace she was wearing came from them. Perhaps she'll also post about where she got the dress from, if only so that she can continue to capitalize on this newfound virality.

Bears fans are excited to see what her brother, Dillon, can bring to their franchise this upcoming season.