Fernando Mendoza NFL Draft Party: Who's Sitting With No. 1 QB Amid Raiders Pick?
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When the 2026 NFL Draft begins, the Las Vegas Raiders are going to use their No. 1 pick on former Indiana Hoosiers star quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
However, Mendoza won't be in Pittsburgh (where the draft is taking place) to take the podium and pose with Roger Goodell. Instead, he'll be at his family's home in Florida. And he explained why during his April 20 appearance on ESPN's "Rich Eisen Show".
"My mom really wanted to do it at home, and so did my parents. It's a lot easier for us, especially with the family situation," Mendoza said, per an X post from SportsCenter.
"And we're gonna have to hop on a plane the next morning anyways. And for that travel, it would be a lot easier to stay at home. I want to stay and the memory with everybody who poured into my football journey: mentors, coaches, family, friends. Being able to share that moment with all of them is gonna be the best memory that I can make," he continued.
Who Will Be at Fernando Mendoza's Draft Party?
His Mother, Elsa Mendoza
Mendoza is referring to his mother, Elsa's, ongoing battle against Multiple Sclerosis (MS), which is a severe chronic autoimmune disease.
Despite being confined to a wheelchair because of this disease, Elsa always attends her son's football games and will be close by when the Raiders select him with that first pick.
His Father, Fernando Mendoza Sr.
Also close at hand will be Mendoza's father, Fernando Sr., who currently works in pediatric emergency medicine at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Florida.
Mr. Mendoza has become beloved in the football community because he supported his son and his wife during her battle with MS. And he'll surely be soaking up his son's moment in the spotlight on Thursday night.
His Brothers, Alberto and Max Mendoza
Elsa and Fernando Sr. had three sons: Fernando (who is the oldest), Alberto, and Max. Alberto was a quarterback at Indiana last season but transferred to Georgia Tech earlier this year. Max is still in high school.
Fernando decided to transfer to Indiana from Cal Berkeley because his brother, Alberto, was already committed there, and he wanted to play alongside him. Now the brothers will celebrate Fernando becoming a member of the Raiders together.
His Aunt, Ena Espino Pereda
Fernando Mendoza's aunt was a big story during his run to the national championship, as she kept appearing on TV, but nobody could identify who she was.
Then, The Athlete Lifestyle on SI learned that her name is Ena Espino Pereda. She currently works in the commercial real estate industry in Miami. She is also currently married and attended both the University of Miami and Universidad de Salamanca.
There will surely be many others as Mendoza's draft party at his house. But these members of his family are guaranteed to be present for the big day.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.