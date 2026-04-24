Fernando Mendoza's Viral Aunt Ena Skips Raiders Colors for Draft Night Dress

As Fernando Mendoza heard his name as the No. 1 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft, fans may have noticed his viral aunt there behind him in a standout color.

Mendoza decided to skip attending the draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to be with his family at home in Miami, Florida, especially since his mom is battling Multiple Sclerosis and is wheel chair-bound.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) greets his family as his mother, Elsa Mendoza, looks on after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"My mom really wanted to do it at home, and so did my parents. It's a lot easier for us, especially with the family situation," Mendoza said, per an X post from SportsCenter.

Surrounded by mom, dad Fernando Mendoza Sr., his brothers, and lots more family, the Heisman winner and national champion with the Indiana Hoosiers learned he’s now a Raider.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the number one pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was an amazing moment and mom’s smile certainly stood out.

FERNANDO MENDOZA GOES NO. 1 OVERALL 👏



LOOK WHAT IT MEANS TO HIM AND HIS FAMILY 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/lmLPdVWRU3 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 24, 2026

And so did his aunt, who The Athlete Lifestyle on SI learned that her name is Ena Espino Pereda. She currently works in the commercial real estate industry in Miami. She is also currently married and attended both the University of Miami and Universidad de Salamanca.

Pereda was an internet hit during the college season

Pereda went first went viral at the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl when cameras panned on her, and then caused a stir celebrating a touchdown at the national championship game vs. the Miami Hurricanes.

Her red dress was hard to miss on draft night

For Thursday night’s draft, she certainly stood out in non-Raiders red while the rest of the immediate family including Fernando rocked the black.

From The NFL Draft: The #Raiders loved Fernando Mendoza at No. 1, but expect him to watch early on. pic.twitter.com/JjfHvl8vXR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2026

Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards, 41 TDs (No. 1 in FBS), and posted a 182.9 passer rating while leading Indiana to an undefeated season and its first-ever national championship.

Now his family — inlcuding his aunt — can watch him on NFL Sundays and root for the Raiders.