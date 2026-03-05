DJ Moore's Wife Raven Shares Heartfelt Post After Bears-Bills Trade

Star NFL wide receiver DJ Moore has had the support of his wife, Raven Moore (who also goes by Rae) throughout his professional football career.

While it's unclear when exactly DJ and Raven began dating, the assumption is that they both met at some point in college. DJ attended the University of Maryland, while Raven attended the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where she received her bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

What's for sure is that the couple got engaged in February 2023 and currently has three kids together. Their first daughter is named Arielle Melody, who was born in 2019, and then they had a baby boy named Denniston Oliver in 2024.

Their third child, also a boy, was born at some point in 2025.

It's currently unclear whether the couple has officially been married. However, given that all of Raven's social media accounts have "Moore" as her last name, the assumption is that they have indeed tied the knot and may have just decided to do so discreetly.

Raven has presumably been by Moore's side throughout his NFL career, which started with the Carolina Panthers. He was then traded to the Chicago Bears in March of 2023.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore | David Banks-Imagn Images

While Moore has been catching passes from Caleb Williams during the past two seasons, he'll now be getting passes from Josh Allen, as news broke on March 5 that Moore has been traded to the Buffalo Bills.

This means that DJ, Raven, and their three children will be moving up north ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season.

Raven Moore Shares Powerful Message After Husband DJ Was Traded

In the wake of this trade, photographer Phil DaVila made an Instagram story post that showed a photo of the Moore family.

The post was captioned, "As a creative trying to make things happen, I'm extremely thankful to the Moore family for allowing me into their life during. their time in Chicago. Not only a phenomenal athlete, getting to know DJ, I saw an A+ family man and an amazing father to his kids. Nothing but the best of luck in Buffalo, go ball out @idjmoore 🙏🤞".

Raven Moore then shared this message to her own Instagram story on Thursday.

Raven Moore's March 5 Instagram post. | Instagram/@thatssoraven_m

It will be fascinating to see what Moore can do playing with Josh Allen in Buffalo. The team was in dire need of a receiver last year, and perhaps Moore could be the missing piece to them making a Super Bowl run.