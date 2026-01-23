Caleb Williams’ Ex Alina Turns Heads in Black-Fit Selfie Amid Josh Jacobs GF Drama
Chicago Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams' growing star power has made his personal life a common topic of discussion.
And while his team beat their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers, in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, it seems that Williams came up short against a Packers star when it comes to their dating lives.
There have been rumors in recent weeks that Williams was dating model and influencer Ashaley (Ash) Kaashh, especially when she was seen seemingly supporting the Bears when they played the Packers earlier this month.
However, Kaash has now gone public with Green Bay star running back Josh Jacobs. The couple is on vacation together and has been showing each other off on social media, with Kaash posting a photo of them kissing in a pool on January 23.
Given that Williams and Kaash's relationship was based on speculation and reading through the tea leaves, so to speak, there's no way of knowing how Williams is feeling about Kaash's relationship with Jacobs.
What's for sure is that Williams has spent much of his life dating Alina Thyregod. They were both high school sweethearts at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., broke up, got back together when Williams was the USC Trojans' quarterback, and broke up again.
Alina Thyregod Turns Heads in Black Outfit Amid Caleb Williams, Josh Jacobs Drama
It appears that Thyregod is unbothered by whatever is going on with Williams' romantic life, as she posted a selfie on January 23 where she's rocking an all-black outfit.
Other recent posts from Thyregod suggest that she's in Madrid, Spain, which shows that she can't be bothered by Williams' suspected love life drama.
