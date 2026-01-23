Caleb Williams’ Ex Alina Turns Heads in Black-Fit Selfie Amid Josh Jacobs GF Drama

Chicago Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams' growing star power has made his personal life a common topic of discussion.

And while his team beat their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers, in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, it seems that Williams came up short against a Packers star when it comes to their dating lives.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs the ball during a football game against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 28-21. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Josh Jacobs' gf Ashaley Taunts Bears Fans Kissing Packers Star in Poolside Bikini

There have been rumors in recent weeks that Williams was dating model and influencer Ashaley (Ash) Kaashh, especially when she was seen seemingly supporting the Bears when they played the Packers earlier this month.

However, Kaash has now gone public with Green Bay star running back Josh Jacobs. The couple is on vacation together and has been showing each other off on social media, with Kaash posting a photo of them kissing in a pool on January 23.

Ashaley and Jacobs in the pool together. | Ash Kaashh/Instagram

RELATED: Caleb Williams' ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers playoff game

Given that Williams and Kaash's relationship was based on speculation and reading through the tea leaves, so to speak, there's no way of knowing how Williams is feeling about Kaash's relationship with Jacobs.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8). | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

What's for sure is that Williams has spent much of his life dating Alina Thyregod. They were both high school sweethearts at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., broke up, got back together when Williams was the USC Trojans' quarterback, and broke up again.

Alina Thyregod/Instagram

RELATED: Bears QB’s Caleb Williams adds intrigue with ex-girlfriend Alina’s latest post

Alina Thyregod Turns Heads in Black Outfit Amid Caleb Williams, Josh Jacobs Drama

It appears that Thyregod is unbothered by whatever is going on with Williams' romantic life, as she posted a selfie on January 23 where she's rocking an all-black outfit.

Alina Thyregod's January 23 Instagram story. | Instagram/@alinathyregod

Other recent posts from Thyregod suggest that she's in Madrid, Spain, which shows that she can't be bothered by Williams' suspected love life drama.

