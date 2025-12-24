Bears QB Caleb Williams causes stir with Instagram model dating speculation

Caleb Williams is winning on the field for the Chicago Bears, and now it’s looking like he could be off the field as well with a new girlfriend as dating rumors with an Instagram model are heating up.

The second-year quarterback out of the USC Trojans where he won a Heisman Trophy in 2022 has Chicago in the playoffs at 11-4 and eyeing the team’s first NFC North title since 2018.

He’s coming off an unreal comeback vs. their rivals the Green Bay Packers where he dropped an absolutely dime for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Caleb Williams' game-winning TD is the FIRST throw this season to earn a +2 on the PFF Grade scale (the highest grade possible)



It is just the 31st throw in PFF history, including preseason and playoffs, to earn a +2pic.twitter.com/N6fNYnBPMH — Dalton Wasserman (@PFF_Dalton) December 21, 2025

While he’s winning and loved by Bears fans for what he’s doing for the team, he may have a new love interest in his personal life as well.

Williams broke up with his former girlfriend before the season

Williams, 24, started the season a single man after dating model Alina Thyregod. Williams and Thyregod, who first met as students at Gonzaga College High School, celebrated their one-year anniversary on Oct. 22, 2024, and times appeared to be great between the two.

It didn’t last, however, despite his recent like on her post below.

Dating another model?

Now, it’s rumored he’s dating 28-year-old model Ash Kaashh (Ashaley), who has 2.7 million followers on IG.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: 28-year-old model Ash Kaash and 24-year-old Bears star QB Caleb Williams are rumored to be dating.



Fans are quickly putting the pieces together after Kaash did the infamous Caleb claw pose and shopping at the same stores.



Caleb is winning on and off the field 👀 pic.twitter.com/pPk0zr4LaE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2025

Here’s her doing to claw gesture at the Bears-Packers game that’s being referred to.

They definitely have similarly high-fashion shopping taste, too, hitting the same Bottega store.

Fans are staring to piece it together but Williams looks like he could be dating again.

He’s also focused (hopefully) on a huge game on Sunday Night Football coming up at the San Francisco 49ers.

