Donovan Mitchell's Fiancée Coco Jones Drops Emphatic Flex Amid Cavs Game 7 Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers just secured their winner-take-all Game 7 win against the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Semifinals by a score of 125-94 on the Pistons' home court. This means they'll play the New York Knicks in the next round, with the winner going to the NBA Finals.

The Cavs deserve a ton of credit for dominating the Pistons on Sunday night. And much of this success is owed to star guard Donovan Mitchell, who has been Cleveland's leading scorer throughout the game and is putting together one of his most well-rounded performances of the postseason.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Despite the fact that the Cavaliers are on the road for this game, Mitchell is still receiving courtside support from his fiancée, Coco Jones, who is sitting right next to the action to witness her fiancé's Game 7 greatness.

In fact, she was almost too close to the action at one point, as Mitchell nearly ran into her after getting fouled at one point.

Donovan Mitchell crashes under the hoop...



But his fiancée @TheRealCocoJ braces his fall 😅 pic.twitter.com/QVjsZi9fi6 — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2026

Coco Jones Needs No Words to Describe Cavaliers' Feeling Amid Game 7 Win vs. Pistons

While Coco Jones is a renowned singer, she didn't have to use her voice to flex how she's feeling in the wake of this big win.

The @NBAonPrime X account posted a photo of her sitting courtside a few minutes before Sunday's game ended. She saw the camera, pointed to her red Cavs hat, and mouthed the word, "period." And that's all that needed to be said about what Mitchell and the rest of the Cavaliers' roster did to Detroit during the biggest game of both teams' respective seasons.

Coco Jones courtside supporting her fiancé Donovan Mitchell 🤏🤩 pic.twitter.com/ep1Hyr2MOq — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) May 18, 2026

It will have to be a short celebration for Cleveland, as they face the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 19.

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones Relationship History

Jones and Mitchell met in 2023, after they were set up on a blind date by mutual friends. The date went extremely well (clearly), and things quickly turned serious between them.

Mitchell and Jones then got engaged in July of 2025. While there doesn't appear to be a wedding date yet (at least not a public one), these two are clearly in a great spot with their relationship. And perhaps they do already have a wedding date, but are choosing not to disclose it to the public quite yet.

Fans can expect to see Jones sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.