Donovan Mitchell's Fiancée Coco Jones Rocks Hot Pink Dress Before Raptors-Cavs Game 7

One of the most competitive and exciting series in what has already been a thrilling NBA offseason is the seven-game showdown between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

These two teams have been evenly matched through six games, with the winner-take-all Game 7 taking place on May 3. Since the game is taking place on the Cavaliers' home court, they would seem to have an advantage—especially with star guard Donovan Mitchell in the current form he's in.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) | David Richard-Imagn Images

Mitchell (who averaged 27.9 points per game for Cleveland in the regular season) has already eclipsed the 30-point mark in two games this series. However, it's worth noting that these came in the first two games against Toronto, and he hasn't scored more than 24 points (which he did in Game 6) since then.

The good news is that Mitchell has enough offensive firepower around him with James Harden and Evan Mobley to not always need to be Cleveland's main scorer. But the Cavs might need a vintage Mitchell performance in Game 7 if they're to advance past Toronto and face the winner of the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic series.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard James Harden (1) | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Coco Jones Catches Eyes With Pink Dress Post Before Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons Game 7

Mitchell is a big name in the basketball world. And his profile in the pop culture sphere was greatly heightened when he began dating Coco Jones back in 2023. Mitchell has been going strong with the American singer, songwriter, and actress ever since, and the couple got engaged last summer.

Jones is prominent on social media. And she got attention with the Instagram post she made on May 1, just a couple of days before Game 7 between Cleveland and Toronto tips off.

The first photo in the post showed her lounging with a big smile in the back of a car. She was wearing a hot pink dress, and the post was captioned, "Prom Queen 💋".

There were many other photos included in the post from that evening, as it appears that she was at the same Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles, California, that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's girlfriend, Ella Mai, was at earlier this week.

Jones tried to attend as many of Mitchell's games as possible despite her busy schedule, which she deserves a lot of credit for. It will be interesting to see whether she's present for Sunday's big game.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with fiancee Coco Jones | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images