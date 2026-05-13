Donovan Mitchell's Fiancée Coco Jones Rocks Red Skirt & Jacket Fit for Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers tied their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons on May 11 on the back of a spectacular performance from star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell finished with 43 points in 37 minutes played during Monday's game. However, 39 of those points came in the second half of the 112-103 victory, which tied an NBA playoff record for points scored in a second half.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This came after another fantastic performance during Game 3 of the series two days prior, where Mitchell finished with 35 points in 38 minutes to lead Cleveland to a 116-109 win. These two outings allowed the Cavs to crawl back into this series after being down 2-0.

However, the Pistons still have home court advantage, as two of the final three games are in Detroit, starting with Game 5 on May 13.

It will be interesting to see whether Mitchell can continue his current form in the Pistons' arena, or whether his adversary, Cade Cunningham, will take control of the series back to his home team.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Coco Jones Draws Attention With Outfit For Fiancé Donovan Mitchell's Cavaliers Playoff Game

It will also be interesting to see whether Mitchell's fiancée, Coco Jones, is in attendance in Detroit. One would imagine she will be, given that she has shown Mitchell unconditional support throughout this playoff run.

Jones (who is a musician and actor) knows how to attract attention with her outfits. And she accomplished with the red leather jacket skirt combo she showed up wearing during Game 3. She commemorated this outfit with an Instagram post on May 10 that was captioned, "GAME 3 🕷️😤".

She was also rocking what appeared to be a Louis Vuitton hand bag.

This wasn't the only time that Jones' Game 3 outfit showed up on social media. A video of her getting emotional courtside while Mitchell was being interviewed after the game also went viral on X.

The NBA's X account posted the video with the caption, "Coco Jones watches her fiancé Donovan Mitchell get a standing ovation after a huge Game 3 win in Cleveland 🥹🫶".

Coco Jones watches her fiancé Donovan Mitchell get a standing ovation after a huge Game 3 win in Cleveland 🥹🫶



DET (2-1) CLE Game 4: Monday, 8pm/et, NBC/Peacock pic.twitter.com/l9ozvjPiaJ — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2026

It's cool to see just how much this all means for Jones. And this is why it seems likely she'll show up to Game 5, despite it being in Detroit.

And if she does show up, one would imagine that she'll be rocking another outfit that's going to draw attention to her.