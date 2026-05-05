Donovan Mitchell's Fiancée Coco Jones Goes Viral Sipping Wine During Cavs Presser

Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell and his Cleveland Cavaliers team are looking to steal Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against Cade Cunningham and the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons on May 5.

Both of these teams are coming off a stressful seven-game series, with Detroit needing to come back from being down 3-1 against the No. 8-seeded Orlando Magic. But they'll surely want to come out swinging on their home court against the Cavaliers.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see whether Donovan Mitchell's fiancée, actress and musician Coco Jones, will be in Detroit to support her man on Tuesday. She's usually at most of his games but was at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City on May 4, which means she'll need a quick turnaround.

What's for sure is that Jones got a lot of attention with the dress she wore to the iconic event, which she posted about on Monday evening.

Coco Jones' Active Listening and Sipping During Donovan Mitchell's Press Conference Gets Laughs

Jones was there to watch Mitchell score 22 points in 35 minutes to beat the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 on May 3. A moment involving her postgame has gotten a lot of attention on social media for a hilarious season.

In his postgame press conference after the win, Mitchell can be heard saying, "There was a composure among the group tonight. Like, we started off the game... I missed two open threes... we have some turnovers, like, silly turnovers. [But] we just stay calm, cool, throughout, right? Like, understand we've been here before. That was what I've been saying all season. Just another thing on the mental."

Throughout Mitchell's answers, Jones can be seen reacting and nodding her head while taking occasional sips of wine. She appears to be listening actively and resonating deeply with everything he's saying while also making sure he says everything that he intends to.

Jones posted this to her own Instagram feed, showing that she was on board with being perceived in the way she was by the camera.

This hilarious moment went viral, largely because fans rarely see a player's significant other in the postgame press conference, let alone responding to everything their partner is saying while sipping on red wine.

Perhaps Mitchell allowed himself to drink some wine with Jones to unwind after a stressful seven-game series. Or maybe his focus shifted straight to facing Detroit.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) | David Richard-Imagn Images