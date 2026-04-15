Donovan Mitchell's Fiancée Coco Jones Sends 'Soft Girl' Love Note Before Playoffs

There's a case to be made that the Eastern Conference has never been more wide open as the NBA Playoffs approach.

The Detroit Pistons have the conference's best record and are the No. 1 seed. However, given that the team doesn't have playoff experience, some feel like they aren't quite ready for a run to the NBA Finals.

Then there's the Boston Celtics, who are lethal but are still trying to find their correct rotations with Jayson Tatum back from injury and in the starting lineup. Some believe that Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (who are the East's No. 4 seed) might have the best chances of appearing in the Finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers will be facing off against the Toronto Raptors in the first round in what should be one of the most closely contested matchups among the teams remaining.

But given that Mitchell (who is averaging 27.9 points and 5.7 assists per game this season) is the biggest star between both teams, it wouldn't be surprising to see him will the Cavaliers to the second round with a string of elite performances.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Coco Jones Shares Message About Boyfriend Donovan Mitchell Before Cavaliers' NBA Playoffs Run

What's for sure is that Mitchell will have the support of his girlfriend, singer, songwriter, and actress Coco Jones.

The couple first met in 2023 at a networking event that didn't allow phones, according to an article from PEOPLE. Things progressed quickly from there and got serious fast. And in July of 2025, Jones and Mitchell announced that they got engaged.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with fiancee Coco Jones | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jones and Mitchell are still clearly going strong at this point. And this was shown by an Instagram post that Jones made on April 14, shortly before Mitchell's Cavaliers team tips off against the Raptors in the NBA Playoffs.

The post shows several selfies of Jones wearing pajamas. There's a bouquet of flowers in another photo, presumably from Mitchell, and the third photo in the collage is a selfie of Mitchell kissing Jones on the cheek in an elevator.

"for you i’m a soft girl," the post was captioned.

It also sparked a response from Atlanta Dream WNBA star Angel Reese (who is dating Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr.), who commented and wrote, "only for youuuu😍".

One would imagine that Jones will be present at Mitchell's games this postseason, especially if the Cavaliers are able to make it past the Raptors.