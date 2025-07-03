The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell already rocking expansion WNBA Cleveland gear

The women’s professional league will be expanding with Cleveland in 2028, and the biggest basketball star in the city is already reppin’ them.

Matt Ryan

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. / David Richard-Imagn Images

The WNBA will be coming to new cities including Cleveland and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is already reppin’ WNBA gear for the city.

The All-Star Mitchell, 28, led the team to a No. 1 seed in the NBA playoffs hoping to bring the city its first championship since LeBron James and the 2016 Finals, but the team fell victim to the Indiana Pacers in the second round.

The city, which has the Cleveland Guardians, Cleveland Browns, and Cavs will be adding the WNBA team approved for 2028. Detroit is getting a team in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030.

RELATED: Kevin Durant destroys Cavaliers fan with reply to post about his Warriors NBA titles

Browns fan
Cleveland has a very passionate fan base in all sports. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

While there is no name yet for the team, that’s not stopping Mitchell from rocking team gear with a Cleveland women’s basketball logo.

It’s great to see NBA players all in on their city’s teams. Recently Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his daughter Ryan and son Canon were seen having a blast dancing to the first-year Golden State Valkyries.

Mitchell can do the same come 2028 assuming he’s still with the Cavs — he is on a three-year deal with a 2027-2028 player option.

A very cool move by the man known as “Spida”.

Donovan Mitchel
Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

