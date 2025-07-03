Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell already rocking expansion WNBA Cleveland gear
The WNBA will be coming to new cities including Cleveland and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is already reppin’ WNBA gear for the city.
The All-Star Mitchell, 28, led the team to a No. 1 seed in the NBA playoffs hoping to bring the city its first championship since LeBron James and the 2016 Finals, but the team fell victim to the Indiana Pacers in the second round.
The city, which has the Cleveland Guardians, Cleveland Browns, and Cavs will be adding the WNBA team approved for 2028. Detroit is getting a team in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030.
While there is no name yet for the team, that’s not stopping Mitchell from rocking team gear with a Cleveland women’s basketball logo.
It’s great to see NBA players all in on their city’s teams. Recently Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his daughter Ryan and son Canon were seen having a blast dancing to the first-year Golden State Valkyries.
Mitchell can do the same come 2028 assuming he’s still with the Cavs — he is on a three-year deal with a 2027-2028 player option.
A very cool move by the man known as “Spida”.
