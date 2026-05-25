Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Reacts to All-NBA Honor Before Knicks-Cavaliers Game 4

The New York Knicks are one win away from advancing to their first NBA Finals since 1999, and they have a chance to win that game on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 25.

New York has got to be feeling good about their chances. They're up 3-0 in this Eastern Conference Finals series and are playing their best basketball of the season, winning nine straight postseason games and firing on all cylinders. Even if they were to come up short in Game 4 against Cleveland, no team has ever come back to win an NBA postseason series after being down 3-0.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Knicks will only go as far as star point guard Jalen Brunson takes them. And that's why they've advanced this far in the postseason, because Brunson is playing at a world-class level.

Brunson has scored at least 30 points in two of the three games this series and has been the best player on the court. If he can find his groove again while incorporating his teammates in Game 4, it's hard to imagine that the Cavaliers will avoid getting swept.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) moves the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) | David Richard-Imagn Images

This outstanding showing from Brunson doesn't come as a surprise, as he has been fantastic all season long. And the 29-year-old former Villanova star was recognized for his stellar 2025-26 campaign by being named to the All-NBA Second Team, which was announced on May 24.

Along with Brunson on the Second Team are Celtics star Jaylen Brown, Rockets legend Kevin Durant, Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell, and Clippers guard Kawhi Leonard.

Ali Brunson Shows Jalen Love For All-NBA Second Team Honor before Knicks vs. Cavs Game 4

Nobody is happier for Jalen than his wife, Ali, as she has been by his side throughout his entire college and professional basketball journey.

These two began dating in high school, got married in 2023, and now have a daughter named Jordyn James Brunson.

Ali Brunson, Jalen Brunson, Ali Marks | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Ali showed her support for Jalen's All-NBA honor with a post to her Instagram story on May 24. She reposted the Instagram post from above that showed all the honorees and included, "🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍".

One would imagine that Ali will be in Cleveland's Rocket Arena on Monday night, given the implications of the game. Or perhaps she's staying in New York, taking care of her and Jalen's daughter, and is prepared to watch the celebration on TV from the comfort of her own home.