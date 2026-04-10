Dustin Johnson's Wife Paulina Gretzky Sparks Buzz With Familiar Masters Look

There are 18 former Masters champions who are competing in the tournament in 2026. However, few have as good odds to win as Dustin Johnson.

The 41-year-old Johnson won The Masters back in 2020 after producing what is considered by many to be the greatest performance in the history of Augusta National. He finished with a -20 score that made for a total of 268, which was the lowest score through four rounds in The Masters' history at that point.

Dustin Johnson won the Masters in 2020. | Michael Holahan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Unfortunately, this iconic performance occurred in the middle of the COVID pandemic, which meant that fans weren't able to witness it in person. But because so many people were confined to their homes at that point, there's a case to be made that it might be the most-viewed Masters victory in tournament history.

Johnson is looking to capture his second Masters in 2026, and finished with an even 72 in the first round. Regardless of whether Dustin dons his second green jacket on Sunday, he'll have the support of his wife, Paulina Gretzky.

Paulina Gretzky, wife of Dustin Johnson | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Johnson and Gretzky (who is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky) got engaged back in 2013, after meeting four years prior. It took them nearly a decade to get married, but they did so in April of 2022. They currently have two children (both boys) together.

Gretzky usually isn't shy when it comes to posting about her time following Dustin on tour. But she hasn't been active on social media since they've been in Augusta, which meant that fans couldn't see what outfits she was wearing.

Paulina Gretzky Stuns at Masters Par 3 Contest

However, Gretzky did appear at The Masters Par 3 Contest on April 8, which is an event that includes The Masters competitors' families caddying them for a nine-hole, completely par 3 course.

Tradition dictates that every caddy wears a white jumpsuit with a green hat. And that's exactly what Gretzky was wearing alongside Johnson on Wednesday.

Paulina Gretzky, wife of Dustin Johnson, on April 8, 2026 | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

While this might be a familiar look, Gretzky still made it look effortless. And it's impossible not to notice the massive diamond ring she's wearing on her left hand as well, which adds another layer to the look.

Perhaps Gretzky will get more active on social media as The Masters progresses, especially if her husband begins to climb up the leaderboard. And maybe Johnson will be wearing a green jacket by the end of the weekend.