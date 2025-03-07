Paulina Gretzky flexes 'this & that' midriff-stunning fits without Dustin Johnson
If distance makes the heart grow fonder, then message received for Dustin Johnson.
As DJ embarks on international events for LIV Golf in Hong Kong and Singapore, his wife Paulina Gretzky posted some stunning photos on Instagram in various crop top and miniskirt ensembles.
The 36-year-old model and mother of their two children, Tatum, 10, and River, 7, simply captioned the carousel post, "this & that."
The Masters and US Open winner, 40, was nowhere to be found in the photos, and the daughter of the "Great One", hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, 64, was having fun without him on a girls night out at a dive bar in Nashville called Losers Bar & Brill, rocking it out to Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" with some stoked younger dudes.
When DJ and Gretzky are together, they seem to have found their home-life bliss.
“It’s been really nice," Johnson said recently. "LIV is going really well. My life is going good. It’s nice for me being at home for a longer period of time. I get to coach baseball, I coach my kid’s basketball team. So I get to spend a lot more time at home and do things I wasn’t ablte to do before. So for me it’s been great.”
Johnson is back stateside in April for LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral before heading up the road to August, Georgia for the Masters Tournament.
It'll be the opposite of friends in low places there.
