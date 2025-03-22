Paulina Gretzky rocks leopard-print fit for rowdy bachelorette party
It's safe to assume Paulina Gretzky is having a great time at her bachelorette party.
Posting often on Instagram Stories ever since she took a private jet with her girl crew and bride-to-be to the tropical Caribbean paradise of St. Barts, it's clear that everyone is having a blast in some truly spectacular fits.
The part-time model and aspiring country singer, who is married to two-time major winner and LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, continued the party on Friday when the theme for the women was "Girls Gone Wild" in leopard-print fits. Knowing how much the 36 year old loves to flaunt a bold style, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky certainly delivered in a leopard-print minidress with matching heels and a small purse.
Bucking tradition, the men have also joined at least a part of the bachelorette party, as DJ, 40, was with his wife for a raucous dinner the previous night.
Johnson, who has won a U.S. Open and the Masters, just returned from LIV Golf's Asia swing, where the 4Aces GC caption rebounded from a dreadful last-place finish in Hong Kong with a T5 at Singapore, including an opening round 63.
As far as Gretzky and Johnson's home life since he joined LIV Golf for a reported $125 million guaranteed over four years, the couple couldn't be happier with their two sons: Tatum, 10, and River, 7.
“It’s been really nice," Johnson said recently. "LIV is going really well. My life is going good. It’s nice for me being at home for a longer period of time. I get to coach baseball, I coach my kid’s basketball team. So I get to spend a lot more time at home and do things I wasn’t able to do before. So for me it’s been great.”
It's also nice to be able to take a private jet anywhere with your friends, especially for a fun-filled bachelorette party.