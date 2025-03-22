The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paulina Gretzky rocks leopard-print fit for rowdy bachelorette party

The wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson and daughter of Wayne Gretzky has been having a great time in St. Bart's with her bride-to-be friend.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

It's safe to assume Paulina Gretzky is having a great time at her bachelorette party.

Posting often on Instagram Stories ever since she took a private jet with her girl crew and bride-to-be to the tropical Caribbean paradise of St. Barts, it's clear that everyone is having a blast in some truly spectacular fits.

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

The part-time model and aspiring country singer, who is married to two-time major winner and LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, continued the party on Friday when the theme for the women was "Girls Gone Wild" in leopard-print fits. Knowing how much the 36 year old loves to flaunt a bold style, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky certainly delivered in a leopard-print minidress with matching heels and a small purse.

Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Bucking tradition, the men have also joined at least a part of the bachelorette party, as DJ, 40, was with his wife for a raucous dinner the previous night.

Johnson, who has won a U.S. Open and the Masters, just returned from LIV Golf's Asia swing, where the 4Aces GC caption rebounded from a dreadful last-place finish in Hong Kong with a T5 at Singapore, including an opening round 63.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

As far as Gretzky and Johnson's home life since he joined LIV Golf for a reported $125 million guaranteed over four years, the couple couldn't be happier with their two sons: Tatum, 10, and River, 7.

“It’s been really nice," Johnson said recently. "LIV is going really well. My life is going good. It’s nice for me being at home for a longer period of time. I get to coach baseball, I coach my kid’s basketball team. So I get to spend a lot more time at home and do things I wasn’t able to do before. So for me it’s been great.”

It's also nice to be able to take a private jet anywhere with your friends, especially for a fun-filled bachelorette party.

Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

